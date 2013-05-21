Saks first-quarter same-store sales beat estimates

BRIEF-Google says Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
May 21 Saks Inc on Tuesday reported higher than expected first-quarter sales, but it warned that investments to launch an e-commerce site for its outlet chain would weigh more on profits than expected.
Saks reported a profit of $20 million, or 13 cents per share, for the quarter ended May 4, versus a year-earlier profit of $32.1 million, or 18 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, Saks had a profit of 19 cents per share.
Saks said sales at stores open at least a year rose 5.9 percent, while analysts were expecting a 2.6 percent increase. The luxury chain said same-store sales for the balance of the year should be up 4 percent to 6 percent.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
DUBLIN, April 7 Militants would be able to get around a ban on carrying large electronic items into the cabins of planes bound for the United States by travelling from cities not impacted by the ban, Qatar Airways' chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.