公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Saks to open 7 new Saks off fifth stores in 2013, renovate another one

Feb 26 Saks Inc : * CEO says plans to open 7 new Saks off fifth stores in 2013, renovate another

one * CEO says wants to expand exclusive merchandise selection, now 25 percent of

sales at off fifth * CEO seeing slowdown in international tourism business
