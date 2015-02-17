Saladworks files for bankruptcy amid lawsuits with ex-Commerce CEO

Feb 17 Saladworks LLC, which calls itself the
largest U.S. franchised fresh salad chain, filed for bankruptcy
on Tuesday to fend off litigation by Commerce Bancorp Inc
founder Vernon Hill II, its minority shareholder.
Hill's litigation has made it impossible for Saladworks to
find a buyer, restructure or sell additional franchises, the
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said in a filing with
the U.S. bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware.
Saladworks said it hired the investment bank SSG Advisors
LLC to look for a buyer, and that an entity controlled by Hill
is its largest unsecured creditor.
Created in 1986, Saladworks said it has more than 100
locations, and that all will remain open.
Saladworks' first location was in the Cherry Hill Mall in
Cherry Hill, New Jersey, where Commerce was also based. Commerce
was sold in March 2008 to Toronto-Dominion Bank.
A lawyer for Hill did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Hill in March 2008 invested $7.75 million for a 30 percent
equity stake, with founder John Scardapane keeping 70 percent,
court papers and company announcements show.
But five years later, Hill sought to force Saladworks to buy
back his stake, and filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court
when the company did not do so. Hill also gave up his role as
chairman of Saladworks' executive committee, court papers show.
Saladworks has countered it had no legal obligation to meet
Hill's demand. It also said TD Bank recently froze one of its
accounts after a lender won two money judgments in Pennsylvania,
and Hill acquired the right to collect on those judgments.
In a court filing, Saladworks President Paul Steck said the
bankruptcy would put these lawsuits on hold, and enable the
company to restructure "free from the value-destructive,
distracting litigation in Pennsylvania and Delaware."
The case is In re: Saladworks LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 15-10327.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware)