COLUMN - Does Britain's austerity hold lessons for the United States?

By Reihan Salam
Jan 4 The dog's breakfast of a deal that
"resolved" the U.S. "fiscal cliff" fell far short of
expectations.
In the hours after it passed, deficit hawks at the Committee
for a Responsible Federal Budget and the tag team of former
Senator Alan Simpson and former Clinton White House chief of
Staff Erskine Bowles all expressed disappointment in a bargain
that was anything but grand.
Senate Republicans gritted their teeth to accept a small
increase in taxes on America's highest-earning households while
Senate Democrats made permanent the bulk of the Bush-era tax
cuts.
A number of tax provisions that hark back to the 2009 fiscal
stimulus law were extended, as were unemployment benefits, thus
delivering a modest income boost to a large number of low-income
households. But the Social Security payroll tax cut, a
Republican-backed replacement for the more narrowly targeted
Making Work Pay tax credit that was part of the stimulus law,
which benefited a wide range of affluent households as well as
families of more modest means, was allowed to lapse. Long-term
spending levels, meanwhile, were left largely untouched, which
is why rebellious House Republicans came close to scuttling the
delicately constructed compromise.
One group that offered at least two cheers for the deal were
deficit doves, who believe that premature fiscal consolidation
poses a grave threat to America's sluggish economic recovery.
Paul Krugman, the popular left-of-center New York Times
columnist who never shrinks from apocalyptic pronouncements, was
almost pleased to see that the deal avoided any serious spending
cuts and that it entailed relatively modest near-term tax
increases.
There is a coherent approach to reconciling the concerns of
deficit hawks and doves, which has been championed by former
Senator Pete Domenici and former Clinton budget director Alice
Rivlin of the Bipartisan Policy Center's Debt Reduction Task
Force. Essentially, it entails addressing the federal
government's structural budget deficit - the gap between
revenues and spending levels when the economy is humming along
at its "normal" pace - while allowing for substantial deficits
so long as the economy is in recovery mode.
There is one market democracy that has embraced something
like the grand bargain American budget reformers have in mind,
yet it has been widely panned as a poster child for the evils of
fiscal austerity. Since 2010, Britain has been ruled by a
coalition government that unites the center-right Conservative
Party with the center-left Liberal Democrats. Faced with a
tanking economy and a budget deficit of 11 percent of GDP on
entering office, and constrained by public spending levels that
reached 47.7 percent of GDP under the previous Labour
government, the coalition committed itself to a course of slow
and steady deficit reduction. The hope was that this fiscal
consolidation would signal that Britain was serious about
getting its public finances under control, and that this in turn
would encourage growth. Yet Britain's economic performance has
been disappointing, and a growing chorus of critics insists that
fiscal consolidation is to blame.
Before we turn to the fiscal consolidation debate, it is
worth noting that Britain's economic performance has also been
downright confusing. The unemployment rate is 7.8 percent,
roughly in line with the U.S. rate. It is also true, however,
that Britain's employment rate, i.e., the number of Britons who
have a job, has recovered faster. But according to the GDP
numbers, the U.S. economy is recovering, albeit slowly, while
Britain's economy is teetering on the edge of recession. Indeed,
British GDP remains 3.0 percent smaller than it was in 2008.
Normally we'd expect GDP and employment levels to go hand in
hand, but that hasn't been the case in Britain. Because
employment levels have remained fairly robust while measured GDP
has not, measured productivity has actually declined over the
last year. One possibility is that Britain's GDP is currently
being underestimated, but the coalition is certainly not
counting on that rosy scenario.
So is Britain's dismal recovery a result of the coalition's
budget-cutting? During a recent visit to New York, George
Osborne, Britain's chancellor of the exchequer, offered a robust
defense of efforts to curb his country's structural deficit.
According to Osborne, his government has been sensitive to the
need to preserve Britain's safety net in a time of economic
distress while recognizing that the long, arduous process of
deleveraging means Britain will need to increase the
cost-effectiveness of public spending. He explicitly compared
his approach to deficit reduction to that of America's
Bowles-Simpson commission, pointing to his insistence on using
tax increases as well as spending restraint. Osborne was
countering the oft-heard charge that he is a zealot blindly
committed to deficit reduction at all cost, which seems fair
given that Britain's deficit last year was 8.3 percent, roughly
similar to the U.S. federal government's budget deficit of 8.7
percent that same year.
It is hard to know exactly why British GDP growth has been
so weak. Fiscal consolidation aside, Britain has been buffeted
by the ongoing economic crisis in the eurozone and a super-sized
banking sector burdened by bad debts. We tend to think of
Britain as a hybrid that lies somewhere between the social
democracies and continental Europe and the more market-oriented
economies of North America, and there is some truth to that.
There are, however, many other distinctive aspects of the
British economy that make it a less-than-ideal petri dish for
policymakers. The financial services boom of the 1990s and 2000s
had a transformative impact on the country. Rising productivity
in the financial sector made the British economy as a whole look
quite strong. Surging tax revenues generated by the City of
London helped finance a dramatic expansion of social transfers,
a policy that effectively redistributed income from England's
flourishing, immigrant-rich southeast to the rest of the
country.
So it is hardly surprising that when the financial crisis
struck, it had a profoundly damaging impact on Britain's public
finances. Moreover, the North Sea oil and gas fields, a major
part of the Scottish economy, are in secular decline, with
output per hour dropping by an alarming 40 percent over the past
five years. Taken together, there was good reason to believe
that Britain's structural deficit had increased. That is, if the
financial boom years weren't about to come back and oil and gas
weren't going to ride to the rescue, Britain had to do the long,
hard work of building a more balanced economy and a more
fiscally sustainable public sector.
Rather than fixating on British fiscal policy, which has
been caricatured by its critics, a number of observers,
including Bentley University economist Scott Sumner, have argued
that the real culprit behind Britain's economic woes has been
its monetary policy. That policy has in many respects been
active and innovative. For example, the Bank of England and the
Treasury launched Funding for Lending, a program designed to
increase the availability of business loans and mortgages.
What the Bank of England has yet to do is adopt a nominal
output target, a monetary policy rule designed to keep aggregate
demand growing at a steady rate. By creating more certainty
about future demand, such a target would tend to encourage
long-term investments by companies and households. And one of
the biggest weak spots in the British economy has been business
investment, motivated in no small part by the ongoing chaos in
the eurozone. Interestingly enough, the incoming governor of the
Bank of England, the widely admired governor of the Bank of
Canada, Mark Carney, has floated the idea of embracing a nominal
output target. This would be a revolutionary step that might
turn the transatlantic debate over economic policy on its head.
The economic policy debate in Britain is particularly
relevant to the United States because, as Brad Plumer of the
Washington Post has observed, the cliff deal includes $355
billion worth of deficit reduction in the form of tax increases
and spending cuts, or 2.1 percent of GDP. Plumer notes that this
is considerably more than Britain's deficit reduction measures
over the past two years of 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent. If a
relatively modest deficit reduction effort causes economic
bedlam, we're all in big trouble. If, on the other hand, smarter
monetary policy is what we need to make fiscal consolidation
palatable, there is a way out of our economic doldrums.