UPDATE 1-No timeline for full power at New Jersey nuclear reactor

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
NEW YORK Nov 3 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc provided no timeline for a full start-up for its Salem 1 nuclear plant, which was shut down earlier this week by superstorm Sandy.
The company reconnected the plant to the regional grid around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, said Joe Delmar, a PSEG spokesman, who added that grid stability was not an issue.
The Unit 1 Salem plant capacity is 1,174 megawatts and had ramped up to 1 percent power on Friday.
Salem 2 has been in a scheduled refueling outage since Oct. 14.
---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New Jersey COUNTY: Salem TOWN: Salem along the Delaware River about 40 miles
(60 km) south of Philadelphia OPERATOR: PSEG's PSEG Nuclear OWNER(S): - Salem 1 & 2 - PSEG (57.41 pct)
- Exelon EXC.N (42.59 pct)
- Hope Creek - PSEG (100 pct) CAPACITY: 3,531 MW UNIT(S): - Hope Creek - 1,161-MW General Electric boiling
water reactor
- Salem 1 - 1,174-MW Combustion Engineering
pressurized water reactor
- Salem 2 - 1,158-MW Combustion Engineering
pressurized water reactor
- 38 MW Salem 3 - gas turbine FUEL: Nuclear; Kerosene (Unit 3) DISPATCH: Baseload COST: Salem 1 and 2 - $1.3 billion
Hope Creek - $4.3 billion. Hope Creek was
originally designed for two reactors but as
costs rose the utility and state decided not to
pursue the second unit. The state also believed
there was not enough demand to warrant the
second unit
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.