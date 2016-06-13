Salesforce.com Inc hires prominent hacking expert Trey Ford

June 13 Cloud computing giant Salesforce.com Inc
said prominent computer hacking expert Trey Ford will
join the company's Heroku unit as its head of trust, starting on
Monday.
Ford, 36, told Reuters he will be responsible for cyber
security and reliability of Heroku, a cloud-based platform for
creating and deploying web software applications.
Ford previously served as general manager of the Black Hat
hacking conference. He was also security response manager for
Zynga Inc and held positions with cyber security firms including
Rapid7 Inc, McAfee and WhiteHat Security.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle)