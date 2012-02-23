Salesforce.com results beat Street view, shares rise

BOSTON Feb 23 Web-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc reported quarterly earnings and revenue ahead of Wall Street forecasts, sending its shares higher.

The company reported profit, excluding certain items, of 43 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan 31, beating the 40 cent average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 38 percent from a year earlier to $632 million, beating the $624 million expected by analysts.

Salesforce.com shares rose 6.6 percent in after-hours trading to $140.50, after closing at $131.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.