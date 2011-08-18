UPDATE 2-Salesforce bucks tech trend, boosts outlook

* Raises full-year revenue outlook
* Q2 adjusted profit at 34 cents, beats Street view 30 cents
* Q2 revenue $546 mln vs Street view $529 mln
* Shares rise 3.5 percent
(Adds comment from CEO, analyst, details on results)
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, Aug 18 Web-based software maker
Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) raised its full-year revenue
outlook, fueling hopes that cloud computing companies can avoid
getting caught up in a possible slowdown in tech spending.
The world's biggest provider of cloud computing technology
to businesses raised its full-year revenue outlook on Thursday
to between $2.22 billion and $2.23 billion from its previous
forecast of $2.15 billion and $2.17 billion.
Salesforce announced the modest increase to its outlook,
while Silicon Valley veteran Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) cut its
outlook and announced it may exit the PC business. HP also said
it planned to spend over $10 billion to buy UK software maker
Autonomy Corp AUTN.L, which has a fast-growing
cloud-computing division. [ID:nN1E77H1JI]
In an earnings conference call, Wall Street analysts
repeatedly asked Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff if he
saw any signs of weakness in his business. He did not waver in
his response during the 60-minute teleconference.
"We haven't seen a softening," he said, adding the company
signed up a record 6,300 new customers during the period.
Benioff said he was pleased with one indicator of the
health of the business -- the number of large deals closed
during the quarter. Salesforce signed 60 deals worth at least
$1 million -- a 40 percent increase from a year earlier.
And it also claimed three "mega deals" worth at least $10
million during the quarter and closed a fourth in that category
after the books closed for the period, he added.
Throughout the call he extolled the virtues of cloud
computing. The technologies deliver software, powerful
processing capabilities and storage from large, centralized
data centers, saving businesses the cost and time of setting up
localized computer systems.
"This is a growth company. It's a growth story," bragged
Benioff. "It's about the next generation."
BMO Capital Markets analyst Karl Keirstead believes the
company is doing better than some other technology businesses
because its main product is software used for sales and
marketing.
"Sales productivity tools are not what CIOs cut when things
get tough," he said, adding that Salesforce is also benefitting
from having a customer base spread across a broad grouping of
industries.
During the call, another analyst told Benioff there had
been a rumor earlier in the day that Salesforce imposed a
hiring freeze after adding a large number of workers in the
first half.
"Send me your resume. Keep us in mind," he said as he vowed
to continue to hire aggressively.
At one point he volunteered: "I don't think we are going
into another recession. I'm not an economist, but that's my
off-the-hand comment."
The tone of the call was a world apart from HP's
teleconference, which was going on at the same time. Benioff's
views on the business climate were markedly different from
cautious executives with computer maker Dell Inc DELL.O and
data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc (NTAP.O).
Benioff told the audience his business was healthier than
others because it sells technologies that are in hot demand,
compared with companies whose products are starting to look
"long in the tooth."
Salesforce reported that fiscal second quarter sales surged
38 percent from a year earlier to $546 million, beating the
average analyst forecast of $529 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
It posted adjusted second-quarter profit of 34 cents per
share, ahead of the 30 cent average forecast of analysts. The
adjustments excluded amortization of purchased intangibles,
stock-based expenses and a legal settlement.
The San Francisco company's shares rose 3.5 percent to
$118.09 after the earnings report from their close of $114.06
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; editing by Phil Berlowitz and Andre
Grenon)