Microsoft to put Salesforce apps into Windows-run devices

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 29 Microsoft Corp
announced Thursday it would integrate Salesforce.com Inc
apps into its cloud-computing platform, giving a boost to one of
new Chief Executive Satya Nadella's high-priority initiatives.
As part of the tie-up, Salesforce's popular
customer-management apps will be made available on Windows
desktop PCs and mobile devices, while Salesforce users will be
able to access Microsoft Office content.
The two companies will also allow for fuller data
integration features. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Since taking the reins in March, Nadella has emphasized his
intention to aggressively improve the Redmond firm's cloud
business, often repeating his "cloud first, mobile first"
slogan.
While Salesforce has been a pioneer in cloud software,
Microsoft has long been criticized by industry analyst as moving
too slowly to the cloud-based, subscription software model
favored by smaller and nimbler enterprises who prefer to pay as
they go.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Nick Zieminski)