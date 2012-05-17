UPDATE 3-Salesforce ups FY outlook on strong Q1, pipeline

* Raises FY revenue target to $2.97 bln - $3 bln

* Raises FY EPS target to $1.60 - $1.63

* Sees Q2 revenue at $724 mln-$728 mln

* Shares up 7 pct in after-hours trade

May 17 Web-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc raised its full-year outlook after reporting first-quarter results that beat Wall Street forecasts on strong growth across all regions, sending its shares up 7 percent in after-hours trade.

"We had a great start to the year ... we could not have asked for more," Chief Executive Marc Benioff said on a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

The company, which provides online sales management tools, benefited from a large number of new deals and from more and longer renewal of deals, Benioff said.

"We had a great quarter in Europe ... in Japan and the U.S.," Benioff said, adding that Salesforce.com had signed contracts with British telecom group Vodafone for example.

Salesforce.com, a pioneer in cloud computing, raised its outlook for its fiscal 2013 revenue to $2.97 billion to $3 billion, up 31 to 32 percent from the year ago period. It previously forecast full year revenue in a range of $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion.

It said it expects adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.60 to $1.63 for the full year from a previous outlook of $1.58 to $1.62 per share.

Analysts were expecting fiscal 2013 targets of $2.95 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $1.61.

Asked by analysts if the company was worried about the impact of macroeconomic uncertainty in Europe, executives said the biggest challenge for Salesforce.com was to close all the deals lined up.

"It's not that the overall economy cannot affect us but not as much as everybody else ... our greatest challenge is just the ability to close the business," Chief Financial Officer Graham Smith said, adding that the company's pipeline was "rich and deep".

Salesforce.com also for the current second quarter it expects revenue up 33 percent in a range of $724 million to $728 million year-on-year.

The company said it expects earnings per share excluding items to be $0.38 to $0.39.

Salesforce.com, which competes with Oracle Corp and SAP AG, started out more than a decade ago developing software to help sales people manage their contacts, and gradually added more features.

It has since added programs for handling other tasks including managing customer service, analyzing market data and fostering collaboration among employees.

The company reported a profit, excluding certain items, of 37 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter, which ended April 30, beating the 34-cent average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including stock-based compensation expenses and other items, the net loss for the quarter was $0.14, Salesforce.com said.

Revenue rose 38 percent from a year earlier period to $695 million. Analysts had expected $678.2 million in revenue.

Salesforce.com shares rose to $143.59 in after-hours trading after closing at $133.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts at brokerage firm Canaccord had predicted a jump in the company's stock price because of a positive intermediate term view of Salesforce.com's fundamentals. Canaccord has a buy rating on the stock and has a one year price target of $180.