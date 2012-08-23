UPDATE 2-Salesforce 3rd-qtr forecast disappoints, shares drop

* Sees Q3 earnings of 31 or 32 cents/share
* Analysts had expected 34 cents/share
* Shares fall 5.3 pct in after-hours trade
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 23 Enterprise software
provider Salesforce.com Inc issued a weak third-quarter
earnings outlook on Thursday that raised investor concerns about
heightened competition from rivals and helped push its shares 5
percent lower in after-hours trade.
The San Francisco-based company beat analysts' estimates for
fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue. But it forecast
third-quarter earnings of 31 or 32 cents per share, short of the
34 cents expected by analysts.
A price war is cutting into the software maker's margins as
it faces competition from Oracle Corp and SAP
for big corporate clients and Citrix Systems Inc with
smaller businesses, said Global Equities Research analyst Trip
Chowdhry.
"The competitive environment is getting more intense,"
Chowdhry said.
San Francisco-based Salesforce reported a net loss of $9.9
million, or 7 cents a share, for its second quarter, ended July
31, double the $4.3 million, or 3 cents a share, loss from a
year earlier. Excluding certain items, it earned 42 cents a
share, beating the 39 cents expected on average by Wall Street,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chief Executive Marc Benioff, a former top executive at
Oracle, has invested heavily in recent quarters to expand his
company's social media offerings. Earlier this month, Salesforce
closed its $689 million acquisition of Buddy Media, a social
media marketing platform.
Shares of Salesforce slid 5.3 percent after hours to $139
after closing at $146.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.