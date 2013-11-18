版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Salesforce.com quarterly revenue rises to $1.08 billion

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 18 Salesforce.com Inc on Monday reported quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, slightly topping analyst expectations of $1.06 billion.

Excluding certain items, the cloud-computing company earned 9 cents per share, in line with expectations of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company are trading near all-time highs as it, under Chief Executive Marc Benioff, has roughly quadrupled sales in four years. But Salesforce has spent heavily on acquiring new businesses, including a $2.5 billion deal for email marketing firm ExactTarget in June.
