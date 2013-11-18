Salesforce.com quarterly revenue rises to $1.08 billion

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 18 Salesforce.com Inc
on Monday reported quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, slightly
topping analyst expectations of $1.06 billion.
Excluding certain items, the cloud-computing company earned
9 cents per share, in line with expectations of analysts,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the San Francisco-based company are trading near
all-time highs as it, under Chief Executive Marc Benioff, has
roughly quadrupled sales in four years. But Salesforce has spent
heavily on acquiring new businesses, including a $2.5 billion
deal for email marketing firm ExactTarget in June.