Salesforce.com revenue beats estimates

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
May 20 Salesforce.com Inc reported a better-than-expected 37 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its sales and marketing software.
Revenue jumped to $1.23 billion in the first quarter ended April 30 from $892.6 million a year earlier. Analysts on an average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net loss widened to $96.9 million, or 16 cents per share, from $67.7 million, or 12 cents per share.
Excluding items, it earned 11 cents per share. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
