版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Salesforce.com shares up 4.3 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Feb 28 Salesforce.com Inc : * Shares were up 4.3 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐