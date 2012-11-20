版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 21日 星期三 06:37 BJT

BRIEF-Salesforce.com shares up 2 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Nov 20 Salesforce.com Inc : * Shares were up 2 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

