UPDATE 1-Salesforce.com CEO speaks of failed efforts to buy Twitter, LinkedIn

(Adds Microsoft comment in paragraphs 11-12)
By Julia Love
Oct 26 Salesforce.com Inc Chief
Executive Officer Marc Benioff spoke on Wednesday about a pair
of key acquisitions that got away, suggesting his vision for
LinkedIn Corp was different from Microsoft Corp's
and that he would have pursued Twitter Inc if
shareholders had not learned of his plans.
Speaking at a technology conference hosted by the Wall
Street Journal in Laguna Beach, California, Benioff declined to
elaborate on what he had hoped to do with micro-blogging site
Twitter.
Twitter hired bankers earlier in October to explore selling
itself. Technology and media companies including Salesforce.com,
Walt Disney Co and Alphabet Inc's Google
looked at the company but passed on buying it.
Some regarded Twitter as an unlikely fit for Salesforce.com,
whose platform is popular among sales teams. Benioff said he was
forced to drop the deal when investors began voicing concerns.
"We've never had a deal leak before; we don't really
understand that dynamic," said Benioff, who is an avid Twitter
user. "We had to stop because I'm running the business in
partnership with my shareholders."
Benioff was also effusive about his interest in professional
social networking site LinkedIn, which Microsoft agreed to buy
for $26.2 billion in June. Benioff told technology
news website Recode in June that Salesforce.com made a bid for
LinkedIn and was primarily interested in its recruiting
business.
Benioff on Wednesday said he saw parallels between
Salesforce.com's business model and LinkedIn's.
"We really liked some of the business fundamentals," he
said, adding few details on his vision for an acquisition of
LinkedIn.
He contrasted that vision with Microsoft's, which he said
centered on mingling the companies' data streams to make it
difficult for other companies to compete. Salesforce.com has
raised concerns about the deal to European antitrust regulators.
"Last time I checked, that was illegal," he said of
Microsoft's plans for LinkedIn's data.
Microsoft said it was confident it would gain final
regulatory approval for the LinkedIn acquisition by the end of
2016.
"We're committed to continuing to work to bring price
competition to a CRM (customer relationship management) market
in which Salesforce is the dominant participant charging
customers higher prices," a Microsoft spokesman said in an
emailed statement.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Andrew Hay and Lisa
Shumaker)