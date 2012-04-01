Chatter may boost Salesforce.com products-Barron's

NEW YORK, April 1 Chatter, Salesforce.com Inc's
social networking product for the workplace that
customers usually get for free, could help boost Salesforce's
top line, as an entryway for the sales automation software
company to sell its other products and services, according to an
article in Barron's.
Currently, there are about 150,000 Chatter networks, bundled
for free with the company's other products, according to
Barron's April 2 edition.
In particular, Chatter may help Salesforce.com compete
against SAP and Oracle in the cloud-based human-resource
services arena, the article said.
Salesforce customers Burberry Group Plc and
Kimberly-Clark Corp have agreed to $10 million and $100
million contracts for Chatter and other nonsales automation
services, Barron's said.
Shares of Saleforce.com closed at $154.51 Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.