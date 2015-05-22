版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 23日

Microsoft, Salesforce held "significant" talks this spring - CNBC

May 22 Microsoft Corp held "significant" talks with Salesforce.com Inc this spring and was willing to offer about $55 billion for the company, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (cnb.cx/1IPBIkG) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

