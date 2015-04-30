UPDATE 2-Oracle CEO sees benefit if rival buys Salesforce.com

(Adds background on Oracle, Microsoft)
By Bill Rigby
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30 Oracle Corp
Chief Executive Safra Catz said her company could
benefit if Microsoft Corp or another rival bought
online customer relationship management firm Salesforce.com Inc
.
Oracle, Microsoft and Germany's SAP are the most
likely candidates for such a big deal, according to analysts,
which could top $50 billion and be the biggest software
acquisition on record.
Each of the companies have declined to comment, but multiple
sources familiar with their thinking have poured cold water on
bid speculation.
Catz declined to comment on whether Oracle had made an
approach to buy Salesforce.com, following a report on Wednesday
that Salesforce.com had hired advisers after receiving an offer
from an unnamed suitor.
If Microsoft or another rival did buy Salesforce.com, it
might help Oracle in the customer relationship management
sector, Catz said.
"It would cause a lot of disruption in that market and so I
would view that as something that would be helpful to us
especially in the short or medium term, dependent on who it
was."
Catz was speaking at a media event at Oracle's headquarters
in Silicon Valley on Thursday. Catz and her colleague Mark Hurd
were both named CEO of Oracle in September, as co-founder and
former CEO Larry Ellison took the titles of executive chairman
and chief technology officer.
Oracle has spent more than $60 billion on more than 100
acquisitions in its 38-year history but is "not known to throw
around money," Catz said.
The $190 billion market value company, which built its
fortune on database systems and corporate software, is much
bigger than Salesforce.com, which is worth about $46 billion.
But it lags Salesforce.com in the fast-growing market for online
customer relationship management (CRM), helping corporations
organize and track sales calls and leads.
Salesforce.com is No. 1 in the $23 billion a year CRM
market, according to tech research firm Gartner, on track for
about $6.5 billion in annual revenue this fiscal year.
Salesforce.com is entirely provided over the cloud with no
software directly installed on PCs. Oracle and Microsoft, which
were relatively late to the cloud model, have much smaller
online CRM revenues, but do not break them out.
Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff has been a vocal critic of
Oracle, Microsoft and SAP, goading them for their slow adoption
of the cloud, which has divided opinion over the viability of an
acquisition.
"Personality is not a factor," said Michael Maoz, an analyst
at Gartner. "Marc Benioff is a consummate professional and fits
in with world leaders, never mind software leaders."
