UPDATE 4-Salesforce drama steals show at Oracle conference

By Noel Randewich and Jim Finkle
SAN FRANCISCO/BOSTON, Oct 5 Salesforce.com Inc
(CRM.N) scored a coup by publicizing a dispute with rival
Oracle Corp ORCL.O over something seemingly as mundane as the
timing of a speech.
Controversy over the timing of a talk by Salesforce.com
Chief Executive Marc Benioff erupted at Oracle's annual user's
conference, where Salesforce had rented out an auditorium for
the speech and space in an exhibition room to promote software
that competes with products from Oracle.
The brouhaha began late on Tuesday night, when Benioff
tweeted that Oracle had abruptly canceled a speech he was due
to make Wednesday on "cloud" computing. Benioff, a one-time
Oracle executive, gathered his audience anyway at a nearby
hotel restaurant and gave his talk, which was widely covered by
the press.
"Nobody would have cared what I had to say today. They
should have ignored me. Larry always taught me: Art of War, Sun
Tzu. ... You're angry? Ignore the anger," Benioff told
reporters, referring to Oracle CEO Larry Ellison.
A source at Oracle who asked not to be named said that
Salesforce had agreed to possible scheduling changes when it
rented out the venue at San Francisco's Moscone Center, the
source said.
Oracle moved the Salesforce speech to 8 a.m. Pacific Time
on Thursday from 10 a.m. on Wednesday to accommodate an Oracle
customer event that was oversold and needed a larger venue, the
source added.
Salesforce, which said it spent about $1 million to rent
the venue for the speech and floor space in a nearby exhibition
hall at the user's conference, is the biggest provider of
software delivered via the Internet, or "the cloud."
Oracle is eager to catch up as that is one of only a
handful of rapidly growing areas in the technology sector.
"THE CLOUD CAN'T BE STOPPED"
The Benioff-Ellison rivalry is among the most closely
watched in the business world, partly because it involves two
of the biggest personalities in Silicon Valley.
Multibillionaire Ellison, who founded Oracle more than 30
years ago, is a flamboyant playboy known for his wit, business
genius and aggressive business tactics.
Benioff, who recruited Ellison as one of Salesforce.com's
early board members and later fired him, is an evangelist for
cloud computing and legendary salesman who advises customers to
use social media to promote their products -- which is exactly
what he did when he complained via Twitter.
"Oracle just canceled my keynote tomorrow. But the show
must go on! Everyone is welcome to join me at Ame Restaurant
tomorrow to hear about the social enterprise," he said in the
tweet.
"Sorry Larry, the cloud can't be stopped," Benioff said in
a jibe at his former boss.
Some 45,000 Oracle customers paid to attend this year's
annual conference where computer engineers, software developers
and technology buyers learn about new products and features in
Oracle's software and hardware for corporate data centers.
Ellison was scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon in the
convention center's keynote auditorium, which accommodates more
than 10,000 people.
Salesforce.com shares ended down 0.3 percent at $117.25 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Oracle shares rose
2.9 percent to $29.51 on the Nasdaq.
