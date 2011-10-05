Oracle source denies cancelling Benioff keynote

Oct 5 A source at Oracle Corp ORCL.O denied
the company had canceled the keynote speech of Salesforce.com
Inc (CRM.N) Chief Executive Marc Benioff at Oracle OpenWorld
and said Oracle had instead changed the time of the speech.
Oracle told Salesforce.com that it had to move the speech
to Oct. 6 from Oct. 5 to make room for an Oracle customer event
that needed a bigger venue because it was oversold, according
to the Oracle source who asked not to be named because the
details were not public.
The denial came after increasingly bitter rival
Salesforce.com had put out a public statement advertising an
alternative venue, saying Oracle "just canceled" the speech.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston, Writing by Sinead Carew in
New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)