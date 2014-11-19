Salesforce Q4 revenue forecast misses estimates

Nov 19 Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc
forecast current-quarter revenue that fell short of
market expectations, pushing its shares down 4 percent in
extended trading.
The company said it expected revenue of about $1.44 billion
for the quarter ending Jan. 31, missing the average analyst
estimate of $1.45 billion.
Revenue for the third quarter ended Oct. 31 rose 28.6
percent to $1.38 billion, helped by higher demand for its
web-based sales and marketing software and services.
Net loss narrowed to $38.9 million, or 6 cents per share,
from $124.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)