Salesforce revenue jumps 23 pct

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc , the subject of takeover speculation for the past few weeks, reported a 23 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in demand for its web-based sales and marketing software.
The company reported net income of $4.1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, compared with a loss of $96.9 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.51 billion from $1.23 billion.
Bloomberg reported last month that Salesforce had been approached by a potential buyer.
Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, IBM and SAP SE have been touted as potential acquirers. SAP's CEO, however, said on Tuesday that Salesforce was richly valued and was unlikely to be bought by any player in the industry. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.