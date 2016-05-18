Salesforce revenue rises 26.8 pct

May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 26.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for its web-based sales and marketing software.

The company's net income rose to $38.8 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $4.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.92 billion from $1.51 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)