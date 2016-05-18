Salesforce revenue rises 26.8 pct

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 26.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for its web-based sales and marketing software.
The company's net income rose to $38.8 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $4.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.92 billion from $1.51 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage: