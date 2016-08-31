版本:
2016年 9月 1日 星期四 04:10 BJT

Salesforce.com's quarterly revenue rises 25 percent

Aug 31 Cloud software maker Salesforce.com Inc reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand for its web-based sales and marketing software increased.

The company reported net income of $229.6 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, compared with a loss of $852,000, or nil cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.04 billion from $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

