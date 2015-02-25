Salesforce quarterly revenue jumps 26 pct

Feb 25 Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc reported a 26 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its web-based sales and marketing software and services.

The company's net loss narrowed to $65.8 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $116.6 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.45 billion from $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)