SAP CEO says has "zero interest" in Salesforce.com deal

FRANKFURT/WALLDORF May 5 SAP Chief
Executive Bill McDermott said his company has "zero interest" in
acquiring software rival Salesforce.com, which is
rumoured to be for sale.
"We bought always assets that are best-in-class, which are
assending in value," McDermott said in response to a
journalist's question at a news conference at SAP's annual
SAPPHIRE user conference in Florida, which was webcast.
"We have never bought something that was impaired and in
decline," the SAP executive said. "We have zero interest in
Salesforce.com."
SAP has spent roughly $20 billion on acquistions since the
start of this decade. But it has said its $7.3 billion purchase
of travel and expense management software maker Concur, its
largest transaction ever, would be the last large merger for the
foreseeable future.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Walldorf and Harro ten Wolde
and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by Edward Taylor)