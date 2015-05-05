UPDATE 1-SAP has "zero interest" in buying Salesforce.com - CEO

* Says cloud software common; sees Salesforce as commodity
* SAP has spent $20 bln in acquisitions in recent years
(Adds more quotes from CEO, background)
FRANKFURT/WALLDORF May 5 SAP Chief
Executive Bill McDermott said his company has "zero interest" in
acquiring software rival Salesforce.com.
Bloomberg reported last week that Salesforce was approached
by a potential acquirer and that it had hired financial advisors
after receiving the offer, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
"We bought always assets that are best-in-class, which are
ascending in value," McDermott said in response to a question at
a news conference at SAP's annual SAPPHIRE user conference in
Florida, which was webcast.
"We have never bought something that was impaired and in
decline," he said. "We have zero interest in Salesforce.com."
SAP is battling alongside established U.S. software makers
such as Oracle, IBM and Microsoft to
boost Internet-based software sales and fend off pure
cloud-based rivals Salesforce.com and Workday.
SAP has spent roughly $20 billion on acquisitions in recent
years. But it has said its $7.3 billion purchase of travel and
expense management software maker Concur, its largest
transaction ever, would be the last large merger for the
foreseeable future.
Asked whether he could imagine buying Salesforce, McDermott
said: "I can't. I would love to give you an answer where that
might be possible but it's really not," he said, adding that
Salesforce cloud-software had become a commodity.
"SAP has it, Oracle has it. Lots of others have it.
That's why we don't want to buy them."
Salesforce has a market capitalization of about $50 billion,
just over half of SAP's $94 billion valuation.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Walldorf and Harro ten Wolde
and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by Edward Taylor)