Salesforce aims to surpass SAP on German market - exec tells WiWo

FRANKFURT, March 28 Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc aims to overtake SAP in terms of sales on the German company's home market in the coming years, the Europe chief of Salesforce told a German magazine.

"We want to become the biggest software company in Germany by sales," weekly Wirtschafts Woche quoted Joachim Schreiner as saying, without saying exactly when U.S.-based Salesforce aimed to surpass its rival.

He said Salesforce was growing at a rate of more than 30 percent per year in Europe, adding Germany was one of its strongest markets on the continent.

SAP last year generated sales of 17.6 billion euros ($19.2 billion), of which close to 2.6 billion were in Germany. Salesforce had revenues of $5.4 billion, of which close to $1 billion were in Europe. It does not break out figures for the German market. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)