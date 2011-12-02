Mexico tycoon Salinas beefs up smartphone offer

| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Media and retail mogul
Ricardo Salinas is adding China's Huawei Technologies to a
growing roster of handset providers in a bid to grow his
presence in Mexico's smartphone market.
Salinas, whose sale of half his cell phone company Iusacell
to broadcaster Televisa is pending approval from competition
regulators, is bulking out his offer of cheap smartphones using
his own retail chain Elektra as well as other
selling points in the country.
The executive, with a personal fortune of some $8 billion
according to Forbes, built his wealth with appliance chain
Elektra and Banco Azteca by giving credit to low-income
families. He also runs TV Azteca , Mexico's No.
2 broadcaster.
The entrepreneur is expected to get some $1.6 billion once
authorities clear the Televisa offer.
For Televisa, which already has broadcast, cable,
satellite, publishing and gaming businesses, the Iusacell
transaction will give it a foothold in the mobile market
dominated in Mexico by Carlos Slim, the world's richest man.
Huawei, also a big technological provider in Latin
America of Slim's America Movil , is
introducing 10 smartphone models in the Mexican market through
2012 to be used by Salinas' other cell phone company, Unefon.
Salinas' nationwide network, used by both Unefon and
Iusacell, has remained largely underutilized and has plenty of
room to serve a growing number of data users.
Unefon's marketing head, Esteban Hugues, said on Friday
that Unefon is adding 65,000 subscribers per week. The company
has around 3.5 million users in Mexico, compared with America
Movil's 68 million.
Unefon and Iusacell aim to become the second-largest
provider of cell phone services in Mexico by 2015, but Hugues
would not say if the companies could consider merging.
FRIENDS AND FOES
Salinas launched a legal charge against Televisa and NII
Holdings' Nextel when they teamed up in 2010 to expand
into the wireless market.
His efforts, including at least 70 suits in local courts
challenging a government auction that handed a hefty chunk of
spectrum to Nextel and Televisa for a price critics deemed too
low, ended up splitting the two companies.
A few months later, Televisa buried the hatchet with
Salinas, signing the deal to buy 50 percent of Iusacell.
While regulators mull the Televisa-Iusacell transaction, it
remains unclear how the companies will brand their products or
packages once they join efforts.
Salinas' Totalplay is already offering Internet, cable
television, fixed and mobile Iusacell phone services to homes
via fiber optic. His TV Azteca broadcaster separately sells
HiTV, a decoder that turns analog TV signals into digital.
Meanwhile, Televisa's Cablevision has
television, Internet and fixed phone combos.
A recent report from PoderPDA online magazine said that
Cablevision is planning to sell MiFi hotspots, portable gadgets
that connect multiple Wi-Fi enabled devices like music players
or computers at ultra-fast speeds, in 2012, and was eyeing
micro SIMs, removable cards that can be transferred between
different mobile devices. Cablevision declined comment on the
report.