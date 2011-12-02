Mexico tycoon Salinas beefs up smartphone offer

MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Media and retail mogul Ricardo Salinas is adding China's Huawei Technologies to a growing roster of handset providers in a bid to grow his presence in Mexico's smartphone market.

Salinas, whose sale of half his cell phone company Iusacell to broadcaster Televisa is pending approval from competition regulators, is bulking out his offer of cheap smartphones using his own retail chain Elektra as well as other selling points in the country.

The executive, with a personal fortune of some $8 billion according to Forbes, built his wealth with appliance chain Elektra and Banco Azteca by giving credit to low-income families. He also runs TV Azteca , Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster.

The entrepreneur is expected to get some $1.6 billion once authorities clear the Televisa offer.

For Televisa, which already has broadcast, cable, satellite, publishing and gaming businesses, the Iusacell transaction will give it a foothold in the mobile market dominated in Mexico by Carlos Slim, the world's richest man.

Huawei, also a big technological provider in Latin America of Slim's America Movil , is introducing 10 smartphone models in the Mexican market through 2012 to be used by Salinas' other cell phone company, Unefon.

Salinas' nationwide network, used by both Unefon and Iusacell, has remained largely underutilized and has plenty of room to serve a growing number of data users.

Unefon's marketing head, Esteban Hugues, said on Friday that Unefon is adding 65,000 subscribers per week. The company has around 3.5 million users in Mexico, compared with America Movil's 68 million.

Unefon and Iusacell aim to become the second-largest provider of cell phone services in Mexico by 2015, but Hugues would not say if the companies could consider merging.

FRIENDS AND FOES

Salinas launched a legal charge against Televisa and NII Holdings' Nextel when they teamed up in 2010 to expand into the wireless market.

His efforts, including at least 70 suits in local courts challenging a government auction that handed a hefty chunk of spectrum to Nextel and Televisa for a price critics deemed too low, ended up splitting the two companies.

A few months later, Televisa buried the hatchet with Salinas, signing the deal to buy 50 percent of Iusacell.

While regulators mull the Televisa-Iusacell transaction, it remains unclear how the companies will brand their products or packages once they join efforts.

Salinas' Totalplay is already offering Internet, cable television, fixed and mobile Iusacell phone services to homes via fiber optic. His TV Azteca broadcaster separately sells HiTV, a decoder that turns analog TV signals into digital.

Meanwhile, Televisa's Cablevision has television, Internet and fixed phone combos.

A recent report from PoderPDA online magazine said that Cablevision is planning to sell MiFi hotspots, portable gadgets that connect multiple Wi-Fi enabled devices like music players or computers at ultra-fast speeds, in 2012, and was eyeing micro SIMs, removable cards that can be transferred between different mobile devices. Cablevision declined comment on the report.