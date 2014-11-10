Italy's Salini Impregilo says wins $153 mln U.S. contract

MILAN Nov 10 Italian construction company Salini Impregilo has signed a $153 million contract to build a tunnel in Cleveland, Ohio, it said on Monday.

Salini, which is working on other four projects in the States including a metro line in San Francisco, will build the 4.5 km Dugway Storage Tunnel as part of its accord with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Anand Basu)