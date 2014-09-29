FDA approves expanded use of Salix Pharma's constipation drug

Sept 29 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded use
of its constipation treatment.
The injection, Relistor, has now been approved for use
in patients on opioids for chronic pain unrelated to cancer, the
company said.
Relistor was first approved in 2008 to treat opioid-induced
constipation in severely ill patients who did not respond to
laxatives.
Salix, which is merging with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA's
Irish subsidiary, is in talks with Allergan Inc
and Actavis Plc about a potential sale, sources have
told Reuters in recent weeks.
Relistor will compete with Nektar Therapeutics and
AstraZeneca Plc's , Movantik, which was approved
by the FDA earlier this month for the same patient population.
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc, which licensed the
worldwide rights to Relistor to Salix in 2011, stands to earn
$40 million following the approval.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)