UPDATE 1-Salix's constipation drug gets approval for expanded use

(Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)
By Natalie Grover
Sept 29 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded use
of its constipation treatment.
The injection, Relistor, has now been approved for use
in patients on opioids for chronic pain unrelated to cancer, the
company said on Monday.
Relistor was first approved in 2008 to treat opioid-induced
constipation in severely ill patients who did not respond to
laxatives.
It will compete with Nektar Therapeutics and
AstraZeneca Plc's oral drug Movantik, approved
by the FDA earlier this month for the same patient population.
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc, which licensed the
worldwide rights to Relistor to Salix in 2011, stands to earn
$40 million following the approval.
An expanded use for Relistor raises the addressable patient
population to 11 million from 1 million, with potential peak
sales rising to more than $300 million from about $137 million,
Salix Chief Executive Carolyn Logan said on the company's latest
post-earnings conference call in August.
The subcutaneous injection generated about $9 million in
sales in the second quarter and will likely face tough
competition from oral formulations.
With the additional indication, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst
Irina Koffler modeled $86.4 million in 2020 sales for Relistor.
"We are more conservative than management because we assume
fewer patients may utilize injectables, especially if oral
Relistor launches during this time," Koffler said.
Salix, which said it will merge with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
SpA's Irish subsidiary, is in talks with Allergan Inc
and Actavis Plc about a potential sale, sources
have told Reuters in recent weeks.
Relistor belongs to a class of drugs that fight the effects
of opioid painkillers on the gut without reducing centrally
mediated pain relief.
These drugs, called peripherally acting mu opioid receptor
antagonists (PAMORA), have been linked with cardiovascular risk
in the past.
The FDA in 2012 had sought additional cardiovascular outcome
trial data when it rejected Salix's initial attempt to expand
Relistor's label.
However, an FDA panel recommendation that large
cardiovascular safety trials were not needed prior to the
approval of PAMORA drugs brightened the prospects of both
Relistor and Movantik.
Salix and Progenics are working to chart a path to approval
for an oral version of the drug.
Once approved, the oral formulation could expand the sales
potential of Relistor to about $1.3 billion, CEO Logan had said.
Koffler said an oral version of Relistor would eventually
win approval but expects just $344 million in peak sales in
2023.
Salix shares were largely unchanged after closing at $155.78
on the Nasdaq on Monday. Progenics' stock rose 2.4 percent in
extended trading after closing at $5.25.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)