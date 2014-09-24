版本:
Salix contacts Actavis over potential sale-source

NEW YORK, Sept 24 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has had contact with Actavis Plc about a potential sale to the larger drugmaker, as it continues discussions with Allergan Inc about selling itself, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Allergan has revived discussions to buy Salix in recent weeks after on-and-off talks for nearly a year, as it tries to fend off a hostile offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc , Reuters reported earlier this week.

CNBC reported earlier Wednesday that Salix was in early-stage discussions with Actavis.

Representatives for Salix and Actavis could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
