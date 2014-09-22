版本:
Allergan revives talks to acquire Salix -source

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Allergan Inc has revived discussions to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

The exact status of the discussions between the two drugmakers could not be immediately established. Allergan declined to comment while a Salix spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
