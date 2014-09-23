UPDATE 1-Ackman threatens to sue Allergan again over potential Salix deal

(Adds Allergan's response; share movement)
Sept 23 Billionaire William Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management said on Tuesday that it would sue
botox-maker Allergan Inc if the company went ahead with
a deal to buy drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Allergan is trying to seal a deal with Salix in order to
stay independent and fend off a $53 billion hostile offer from
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc . Valeant's offer is
backed by Pershing Square - Allergan's largest shareholder with
a 9.72 percent stake.
In a letter to Allergan's board on Tuesday, Ackman said
Pershing Square would sue the company for breach of fiduciary
duty if it resumed attempts to buy Salix without a shareholder
vote.
The activist-investor has also called Allergan's attempts at
acquisitions "desperate".
Allergan said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that its
board still believes that Valeant's bid is "grossly inadequate
and substantially undervalues" the company.
Reuters reported on Monday that Allergan had resumed talks
to buy Salix.
Allergan's shares were up 2.5 percent at $170.20 in early
trade on the Nasdaq, while Salix's shares were up about 5
percent at $167.45. Valeant's U.S.-listed shares were down 0.3
percent at $116.68.
Pershing Square sued Allergan in August, alleging that the
drugmaker was delaying a special meeting of shareholders to
discuss the Valeant offer in order to buy time to find a target
of its own.
The two sides settled that lawsuit last week and agreed to a
special shareholder meeting on Dec. 18.
Pershing Square and Valeant might try to remove Allergan
board members during the meeting.
Salix is itself in the process of merging with an Irish unit
of Switzerland-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA in a
tax-inversion deal.
The company's top shareholders, however, are threatening to
vote against the deal with Cosmo, putting pressure on Salix to
consider selling itself instead, Reuters reported last week.
Salix's potential deal with Cosmo could be further
complicated by the Obama administration's announcement on Monday
of new rules to curb "inversion" deals that allow companies to
escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad.
