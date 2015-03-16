Endo withdraws offer for Salix

BRIEF-Chipotle names Scott Boatwright chief restaurant officer
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Endo International Plc said it would withdraw its cash-and-stock offer to acquire Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd after Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc increased its bid for the bowel drug maker.
Salix has agreed to Valeant's raised cash offer of $173 per share, Valeant and Salix said earlier on Monday.
"We have been and will continue to be disciplined in our approach to potential acquisitions," Endo said. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Firm expects to increase Clements Ferry facility headcount by more than 90 this year
NEW YORK, May 11 Intelsat SA on Thursday extended for a second time a deadline for its bondholders to decide whether to accept a haircut on their holdings, a concession necessary for the debt-laden satellite operator's merger with its peer OneWeb Ltd.