版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 21:36 BJT

Endo withdraws offer for Salix

March 16 Endo International Plc said it would withdraw its cash-and-stock offer to acquire Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd after Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc increased its bid for the bowel drug maker.

Salix has agreed to Valeant's raised cash offer of $173 per share, Valeant and Salix said earlier on Monday.

"We have been and will continue to be disciplined in our approach to potential acquisitions," Endo said. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐