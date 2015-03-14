UPDATE 1-Valeant plans to raise offer for Salix close to $170/shr -source

(Updates Valeant's offer)
By Greg Roumeliotis
March 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc plans to raise its bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals
Ltd close to $170 per share, a person familiar with
matter told Reuters.
Canada's Valeant is hoping to end a bidding war with Endo
International Plc to acquire the bowel drug maker Salix.
Valeant, which last month agreed to buy Salix for $158 per
share, or about $10 billion, aims to team up with Ackman's
Pershing Square Capital Management and other top shareholders to
raise its bid, the source said.
The New York Times earlier reported Valeant's plan to raise
its bid to above $160 per share. (nyti.ms/1BCpFBp)
Endo International earlier this week offered to buy
Salix for $175 per share, or about $11 billion, in cash and
stock.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional
reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ken
Wills)