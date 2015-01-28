Salix Pharma to restate past seven quarters' results

Jan 28 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said
it will restate its financial statements for all of 2013 and the
first three quarters of 2014 due to errors relating to, among
others, the timing of revenue recognition.
The drugmaker said the cumulative impact of the restatement
will decrease reported net product revenue by about $20.7
million and net income by about $11.9 million.
Besides the timing of revenue recognition, errors were also
found in the timing for recognition of revenue-reducing returns,
discounts, and expense items, the company said.
Salix said the restatement will not impact its previously
issued 2015, 2016 forecast.
