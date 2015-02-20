Drugmaker Valeant close to buying Salix - source

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
Feb 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is close to a deal to acquire bowel drug maker Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for around $160 per share, according to a person directly familiar with the matter who requested not to be identifed as the matter is confidential.
An agreement could come as early as next week, the source said.
A Salix spokesperson declined to comment, while Valeant could not be immediately reached.
CNBC first reported on Friday that Valeant was close to a deal with Salix. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York; additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)