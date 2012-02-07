UPDATE 1-FDA fast-tracks Salix's diarrhea drug review

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* FDA grants priority review status for crofelemer
* FDA sets action date of June 5
Feb 7 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its experimental HIV-associated diarrhea drug will get a speedy review by U.S. health regulators.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review designation for Salix's marketing application and has set an action date of June 5 on the drug crofelemer.
Priority review status implies the agency would aim to complete its analysis of the application within six months, rather than the standard 10 months.
Raleigh, North Carolina-based Salix holds the North American and European rights to the drug and has a supply agreement with India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Salix shares closed at $48.55 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
