UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
Nov 6 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.
Salix shares were down 35 percent in after-market trading.
The company reported net loss of $88.6 million, or $1.39 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with net income of $47.3 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.53 per share.
Revenue increased 49 percent to $355 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.55 per share on revenue of $392.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
