UPDATE 4-Sallie Mae to split into two companies, names new CEO

* To separate education loan management, consumer banking
businesses
* Split expected to be completed in 12 months
* Albert Lord retires as CEO
* John Remondi to be CEO of education loan business
* Joseph DePaulo to lead consumer banking
* Shares rise as much as 14 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 29 Sallie Mae Corp., the largest
U.S. student loan provider, said on Wednesday it would split
into two publicly traded companies as it seeks better valuation
for its private student lending business.
The company also named Chief Operating Officer John Remondi
as its new chief executive, replacing Albert Lord, who has had
two separate stints with the company as CEO.
Sallie Mae also said it plans to separate its consumer
banking business, which will continue making new loans to
students and take deposits, from its education loan management
business, which will service existing loans, including those
backed by the government.
The Federal Family Education Loans Program, under which
private lenders made student loans backed by the government,
ended in 2010, pushing companies such as Sallie Mae to grow
their private student lending businesses.
"The split makes sense as the company wasn't growing since
their biggest business was running off. It's like separating the
good from the bad," said Sanjay Sakhrani, an analyst with Keefe,
Bruyette & Woods.
Another advantage of separating the two businesses is that
it makes each unit more attractive to prospective buyers because
they are smaller and more focused, said a person familiar with
the situation who wished to remain anonymous because he is not
permitted to speak to the media.
Sallie Mae has no immediate plans to sell either piece, the
person said.
Another source familiar with Sallie Mae suggested that
another option would be that Sallie could turn its new education
loan management into a consolidator of smaller private companies
in the education loan space.
"There are lot of private student lenders out there and
there really has not been much consolidation," the person said.
Sallie Mae, which does business under the formal name of SLM
Corp., said the split would be undertaken through a tax-free
distribution of common stock to its shareholders.
The education loan management business will own about 95
percent of Sallie Mae's existing assets, including $118.1
billion in FFELP loans, $31.6 billion in private education loans
and $7.9 billion of other interest-earning assets.
The consumer banking business, which will be known as Sallie
Mae Bank, is expected to include about $9.9 billion of assets,
comprising primarily private education loans and related
origination and servicing platforms.
Sallie Mae Bank will be headed by Joseph DePaulo, executive
vice president of banking and finance.
The splitting of Sallie Mae, which was created in 1972 as a
quasi-governmental company, is expected to be completed in the
next 12 months.
"I do regret not completing the spin or achieving more of
the intrinsic value in the share price before my exit," outgoing
CEO Lord said in a statement.
Lord, who was expected to retire in December 2013, began his
career with Sallie Mae in 1981 as a controller. During his
tenure as chairman in 2007, a $25 billion leveraged buyout deal
to take the company private fell apart.
First-quarter net income at Sallie Mae, which has a market
capitalization of about $10 billion, more than doubled as the
lender benefited from a smaller loss in its derivatives and
hedging activities and posted a gain from the sale of a loan
securitization trust.
TRILLION DOLLAR DEBT
Student debt nearly tripled over the last eight years, with
the total amount owed by Americans approaching $1 trillion,
according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
It has become the only kind of household debt that continued
to rise through the Great Recession and is the second-largest
balance after mortgage debt, the study said.
Delinquency rates also have spiked as the lingering effects
of the recession make it difficult for recent graduates to find
jobs. About 17 percent of borrowers are at least 90 days
delinquent on loan payments, the study said.
Student debt affects borrowers' credit and may limit their
ability to start small businesses, save for retirement or buy
new homes or cars.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is seeking to
regulate non-bank student loan servicing companies as more
Americans struggle to meet hefty monthly repayments.
Sallie Mae shares, which have gained about a third in value
this year, ended up 2.18 percent at $23.48 on Nasdaq. The stock
rose as much as 14 percent earlier in the day.