Sallie Mae CEO to retire next year

Nov 19 Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, said Chief Executive Albert Lord will retire at the end of 2013.

The company, whose formal name is SLM Corp, said it has appointed a search committee to consider both internal and external candidates to replace Lord.

Sallie Mae shares closed at $16.96 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

