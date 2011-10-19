UPDATE 2-Sallie Mae posts better-than-expected Q3 profit

* Q3 core EPS $0.36 vs est $0.34

* Sees FY core EPS $1.80 vs est $1.81

* Sees new private education loans of $2.7 bln in 2011 (Adds details)

Oct 19 Sallie Mae , the largest U.S. student lender, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by cost cuts, and sees a growth in new private education loans for the full year.

Sallie Mae sees private education loan originations of $2.7 billion in 2011. It originated $2.3 billion of private education loans last year.

Americans owe more on student loans than on outstanding credit card debt, and total loans outstanding are slated to exceed $1 trillion this year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

For the full year, Sallie Mae expects core earnings of $1.80 a share, a cent shy of market expectations.

Third-quarter loss narrowed to $47 million, or 10 cents a share, from $495 million, or $1.06 a share, a year earlier.

The company, which trades under the formal name of SLM Corp, said core earnings for the quarter were $188 million, or 36 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 34 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Loan originations increased 29 percent to $1.1 billion in the third quarter for consumer lending. Delinquencies and charge-offs also improved.

"Loan portfolio quality continues to improve, though the economic slump and long-term unemployment have reduced default recoveries," Chief Executive Albert Lord said.

The rise in private student lending and growing debt defaults has also been highlighted by the Occupy Wall Street protesters.

Sallie Mae's expenses fell 70 percent to $292 million.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 17 percent in the past three months, closed at $13.33 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

For all the alerts, double-click (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro; additional reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Don Sebastian)