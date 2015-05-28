Sally Beauty says some payment cards "at risk" in security breach

May 28 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc
confirmed that criminals used malware at some of its
point-of-sale systems between March 6 and April 17.
"... Payment card information of customers that used cards
at affected U.S. Sally Beauty stores during this time may have
been put at risk," the company said.
The company began investigating a possible security incident
after it received reports of unusual activity in late April
involving payment cards used at some of its U.S. stores.
Sally Beauty said on Thursday it does not collect or store
personal identification number (PIN) data and therefore had no
reason to believe that debit card PINs may have been impacted.
A string of retailers including Home Depot Inc and
Target Corp have reported large-scale data breaches at
their stores in the past couple of years.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)