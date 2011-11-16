UPDATE 1-Sally Beauty Q4 beats estimates

Nov 16 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc
posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations for
the seventh straight quarter, helped by improved gross margins
and better sales at its Beauty Systems business.
The company distributes professional beauty supplies to
retail consumers and salon professionals under two segments --
Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems.
KEY POINTS: Q4 2011 I/B/E/S Q4 2010
Revenue $837.2 mln $826.5 mln $747.8 mln
Net income $54.4 mln - $42 mln
GAAP EPS $0.29 $0.27 $0.23
* Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 49.3 percent, a
40 basis point improvement over last year
* Same store sales rose 5.6 percent, compared with, 5.3
percent last year
* Sales at Sally Beauty Supply stores, which offers over
6,000 products under brands like Clairol, L'Oreal, Wella and
Conair, grew 10.1 percent to $523.4 million
* Beauty Systems Group stores, which targets professionals
and salons and sells under brands such as Paul Mitchell, Wella,
Sebastian, Goldwell and TIGI, saw sales grow 15.1 percent to
$313.8 million
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:
* Shares of the company, which have risen about 40 percent
year-to-date, closed at $20.17 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange
BACKGROUND / LINKS
* Last month Sally Beauty bought the Floral Group to expand
its presence in the Netherlands
Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)