UPDATE 2-Cargill recalls ground turkey on Salmonella risk

By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 A Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] unit
is recalling roughly 36 million lbs of fresh and frozen ground
turkey products due to possible contamination from an
antibiotic-resistant Salmonella strain believed to be linked to
one known death.
Cargill Value Added Meats Retail said the products were
produced at its Springdale, Arkansas, turkey processing
facility. It has suspended production of ground turkey products
until it is able to find the source of Salmonella contamination
at the plant and take corrective actions, the company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The company is immediately recalling Honeysuckle White,
Shady Brook Farms, Riverside, Aldi's Fit & Active, Giant Eagle,
HEB, Kroger, Safeway and Spartan branded ground turkey products
as well as unbranded and bulk products that were produced at
the facility from Feb. 20 through Aug. 2.
(A full list of affected products is here@ccom/documents/document/na3047772.pdf)
A multi-state outbreak of antibiotic-resistant Salmonella
Heidelberg believed to be caused by eating contaminated ground
turkey has sickened 77 people and resulted in one death in
California, according to U.S. health authorities.
[ID:nN1E7711VV]
Some 26 states have reported illness between March 1 and
Aug. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
said earlier this week.
Bill Marler, a food safety attorney, had an alert out on
the recall before the company announced it.
Marler said reports of illness over such a long period of
time suggests "a systemic problem in the plant and not just a
blip on the screen."
Cargill, a U.S. agribusiness firm, said other turkey
products produced at Springdale are not part of the recall.
The company said it owns four turkey processing facilities
in the United States and that no products from the other three
plants are involved in the recall.
Cargill urged consumers to return any opened or unopened
packages of ground turkey items included in the recall to the
store where they were purchased, for a full refund.
Salmonella infection is the most common U.S. foodborne
illness and the United States has made no progress reducing
outbreaks over the last 15 years. [ID:nN07173111]
Most people infected with Salmonella bacteria develop
diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after
exposure. Illness usually lasts four days to one week and most
people recover without treatment.
In some cases, individuals develop severe diarrhea that
requires hospitalization. The infection may also spread from
the intestines to the bloodstream and on to other parts of the
and can cause death without prompt treatment with antibiotics.
Older adults, infants, and those with impaired immune
systems are more likely to have a severe illness from
Salmonella infection.
Last year, a U.S. salmonella outbreak resulted in the
recall of nearly half a billion eggs. Salmonella also is linked
to contaminated meats, produce and processed foods. In 2010, it
caused nearly 2,300 hospitalizations and 29 deaths.
The CDC estimates that one in six people in the United
States gets sick from eating contaminated food each year.
Foodborne illness is blamed for about 3,000 deaths annually.
