Texas law firm sues Foster Farms over Salmonella outbreak

NEW YORK, July 3 A Texas law firm said on Friday
that it had filed suit against Foster Farms LLC, one of the top
U.S. chicken producers, over a Salmonella outbreak that ended
last year after more than 17 months.
The Houston-based firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with
Gomez Trial Attorneys of San Diego, filed suit against the
California-based company on behalf of six outbreak victims.
The lawsuit said that the company sold chicken that it knew
was contaminated.
"Based on the company's initial review, Foster Farms
believes this lawsuit is without merit," the company said in a
statement.
"Foster Farms is dedicated to food safety leadership and
regularly shares insights with other meat and poultry producers
for improvements nationwide," the statement read.
The Salmonella Heidelberg outbreak, which public health
investigators say began on March 1, 2013, ended July 11 last
year. It made 634 people sick in 29 states and Puerto Rico, the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last year.
Salmonella is common in chicken feces, feathers and other
body parts, and it can cause diarrhea, fever, vomiting and other
ailments in humans.
