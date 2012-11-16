Salzgitter steel chief steps down

Motor racing-Toro Rosso still open to re-branding of engine
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
FRANKFURT Nov 16 Salzgitter AG said Johannes Nonn, the board member in charge of its steel business, was leaving the company to become chief executive of Swiss steel maker Schmolz + Bickenbach.
Chief Executive Joerg Fuhrmann will oversee the steel business until the company's reorganisation project "Salzgitter AG 2015" is completed, which will likely be in mid-2013, Salzgitter said on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.