Salzgitter steel chief steps down

FRANKFURT Nov 16 Salzgitter AG said Johannes Nonn, the board member in charge of its steel business, was leaving the company to become chief executive of Swiss steel maker Schmolz + Bickenbach.

Chief Executive Joerg Fuhrmann will oversee the steel business until the company's reorganisation project "Salzgitter AG 2015" is completed, which will likely be in mid-2013, Salzgitter said on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)